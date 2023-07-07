Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who was in the US for a holiday with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning. Katrina's presence at the airport created ripples as fans mobbed the star to click pictures with her. Things seemingly went a little rough and Kaif's security had to come to her rescue and rush her to her car.

While Vicky returned from the US holiday earlier this week, Katrina was spotted at Mumbai airport donning a brown printed shirt which she teamed up with a pair of blue baggy jeans. The actor threw in large shades and white sneakers to round off her airport look. Katrina pulled off an easy yet chic look at the airport as she returned to Mumbai after a US holiday.

The actor created quite a frenzy at the airport as fans went berserk to catch a glimpse of the gorgeous star. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Katrina is seen getting mobbed while her security had to push eager fans away who were seemingly coming too close to click pictures with the star. The actor, however, kept her cool throughout and left the airport flashing her million-dollar smile. The video capturing this incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in the quirky horror comedy Phone Bhoot. The actor has Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 coming up next. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali.

READ | Vicky Kaushal spills marriage secrets after one and a half years of marital bliss with Katrina Kaif