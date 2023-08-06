Hyderabad: Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif is back in Mumbai and guess what is the first thing she posted on Instagram. Well, the actor shared a string of pictures from her home, but that is not all. Two of the slides featured non other than her actor husband Vicky Kaushal.

The 40-year-old actor was spotted on Sunday morning returning to Mumbai in an all-black comfy outfit. But, who would have thought a bigger surprise for her fans was in store. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor shared two pictures of her hubby standing in the balcony. The first one showed Vicky looking at the calm sea, while Katrina's hands pointing at him. Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote : Hi (with a simple smiley emoticon).

Katrina Kaif drops mushy pictures with hubby Vicky Kaushal on her return to Mumbai

In another slide, Katrina can be seen hugging the Masaan actor. Both the pictures are quite blurry. In the images, Vicky can be seen wearing a basic black T-shirt, with a black cap to complete his look, whereas Katrina opted for an over sized white T-shirt. The actor had her hair tied in a bun. The sea could be seen in the background as they happily posed together.

Katrina Kaif drops mushy pictures with hubby Vicky Kaushal on her return to Mumbai

The couple never fails to amaze their fans with their sizzling chemistry. One of B-town's favourite couples had recently flown out of Mumbai to celebrate Katrina's 39th birthday. For the unversed, Katrina turned a year older on July 16.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On Koffee With Karan, Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Also read: Airport diaries: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif own the airport look with their recent chic appearances