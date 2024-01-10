Katrina Kaif calls Hrithik Roshan 'walking masterclass in inspiration' as he turns 50
Katrina Kaif calls Hrithik Roshan 'walking masterclass in inspiration' as he turns 50
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 50th birthday on January 10. Heartfelt wishes for the star have been flooding social media platforms, including a special message from his Bang Bang co-star Katrina Kaif in the most endearing way possible. Katrina took to her social media handle, sharing a picture of Hrithik along with a sweet birthday note, showering him with praise.
Extending her birthday greetings to Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif shared her wishes on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "Happy Birthday! Walking masterclass in Inspiration, Willpower, Discipline (followed by three white heart emojis)." In the picture, Hrithik looked dapper in a plain white T-shirt.
Meanwhile, Katrina is all set to grace the silver screen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the film Merry Christmas. The movie has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams playing the same roles. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is scheduled to hit theaters on January 12.
On the other hand, fans eagerly anticipate Hrithik's next film, Fighter, which also features Deepika Padukone. The duo is all geared up to ignite the silver screens with their dazzling chemistry in this highly-anticipated movie set to release on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, renowned for his work on Hrithik's previous blockbusters War and Bang Bang, Fighter marks the third collaboration between the actor and director. Additionally, it serves as the first-ever collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik. This thrilling aerial action film also includes actors Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles.