KATRINA KAIF CALLS HRITHIK ROSHAN WALKING MASTERCLASS IN INSPIRATION AS HE TURNS 50

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 50th birthday on January 10. Heartfelt wishes for the star have been flooding social media platforms, including a special message from his Bang Bang co-star Katrina Kaif in the most endearing way possible. Katrina took to her social media handle, sharing a picture of Hrithik along with a sweet birthday note, showering him with praise.

Extending her birthday greetings to Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif shared her wishes on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "Happy Birthday! Walking masterclass in Inspiration, Willpower, Discipline (followed by three white heart emojis)." In the picture, Hrithik looked dapper in a plain white T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Katrina is all set to grace the silver screen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the film Merry Christmas. The movie has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams playing the same roles. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is scheduled to hit theaters on January 12.