Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's father-in-law Sham Kaushal, an action director renowned for his work in blockbusters such as Dangal, Padmaavat, and Dhoom 3, is celebrating his birthday today. He has always expressed his fondness for Katrina and in return, the Tiger actor equally respects him. To mark his special day, Katrina took to social media and shared a throwback picture along with a heartwarming birthday wish for Sham Kaushal.

Sham Kaushal's birthday

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, Katrina dropped a throwback photo that shows Sham Kaushal cutting his birthday cakes surrounded by his family, including Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, their mother Veena Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif. Presumably taken in the living room of their house, the snapshot captures a joyful moment. Alongside the image, Katrina wrote, "Happy birthday Papa."

The picture showcases Sham cutting the cakes, who was helped by his wife, Veena Kaushal, in blowing out the birthday candles. In the candid family picture, Katrina Kaif can be seen beaming while standing beside Vicky Kaushal, and the rest of the family. Vicky had his arms around both Katrina and his father in the celebration.

Sham Kaushal's birthday

Actor Sunny Kaushal also took to his Instagram Story and shared a throwback picture of his father. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday papa Kaushal @shamkaushal09 (followed by two red heart emojis).

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3, also featuring Salman Khan, is creating a buzz at the box office and breaking records. Recently, the actor mentioned the feedback she received from her father-in-law, regarding her action scenes in the spy film. In an interview with a newswire, Katrina also revealed that her husband thoroughly enjoyed the movie and praised her portrayal of the character Zoya in Tiger 3. Furthermore, Katrina shared that this film has been her most physically demanding project to date.