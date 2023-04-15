KATRINA KAIF AND VICKY KAUSHAL SPOTTED TOGETHER AFTER LONG TIME GET MOBBED BY FANS AT AIRPORT

Hyderabad Actorcouple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif traveled back to Mumbai late on Friday night A number of photos and videos of the couple leaving the airport terminal surfaced on the internet The two could be seen coming out of the airport separately even though they left the airport in the same car Taking to Instagram a paparazzi account shared a video where Katrina could be seen moving towards her car The actor sported a grey Tshirt black trousers and boots She also wore a grey face mask and dark sunglasses She was also seen posing for selfies with several people Vicky Kaushal on the other hand left the airport donning a white Tshirt grey hoodie black pants and sneakers He also chose dark sunglasses wore a black cap and carried a backpack Vicky too stopped and posed for selfies with several of his fansAlso read Farhan Akhtar searches for location in Rajasthan for Jee Le Zaraa Alia Bhatt says she can t wait In response to the video an Instagram user commented Katrinaaaa I feel like I havent seen her forever still stunning in a casual fit evergreen❤️ Another user commented Kafi time k baad vickat nazar aaye h😍They are just being normal sweet couple ❤️ One more user commented The kid jumping out of excitement behind Katrina would be me when I ll meet her🤌🏻👍🏻💞💞 Katholics On the work front Vicky will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar s Sam Bahadur The movie which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala is based on India s first Field Marshal and war hero Sam Manekshaw The movie which also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in key roles is scheduled to be released on December 1 2023 On the other hand fans will see Katrina in the upcoming action thriller movie Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan She will also be seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi The movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan