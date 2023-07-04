Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's collaboration with filmmaker Kabir Khan has been titled Chandu Champion. On Tuesday, Kartik took to his social media handle and shared the update with his fans and followers. He also announced that the film will hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. Sharing the post on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "The toughest journey I'm about to embark upon! But then...Chandu Nahi.. Champion Hai Main.#ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024 #SajidNadiadwala @kabirkhankk." The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. As per a statement, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the character of lead Chandu. Kabir also shared the update on his social media handle. He wrote, "Elated to announce my next one with #SajidNadiadwala. Presenting @kartikaaryan in and as #ChanduChampion - A true story of a man who refused to surrender. Releasing on 14th June 2024."

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently basking in the glory of his recently released film Satya Prem Ki Katha, which received positive response from the audience. The film stars Kartik alongside Kiara Advani. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Satya Prem Ki Katha revolves around Kartik and Kiara's love story. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Satyaprem Ki Katha is a progressive film and has a message for its viewers. The film has raked in Rs 42.21 Cr. Nett so far. (With agency inputs)

