Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan reportedly made shelled out a large amount for a real estate property in Mumbai. The actor has purchased a luxury apartment in the plush Juhu locality of Mumbai in the same building where his family already owns an apartment. According to sources, the transaction for Rs. 17.50 crores was finalized on June 30.

According to reports, Kartik has purchased an opulent 1536-square-foot property on the second floor of Juhu's Siddhi Vinayak Society. The apartment was reportedly purchased at a premium rate of Rs 17.50 crore despite the exact value being said to be Rs 7.49 crore. It was brought at Rs 1.09 lacs per square foot, making it one of the priciest deals in the area. Notably, Aaryan's family also owns another flat on the eighth floor in the same society, which is situated at N S Road No. 7 in Juhu Scheme.

Kartik has reportedly paid stamp duty for the flat after buying it from Jayesh and Ketaki Doshi. The actor is expected to have purchased two parking spaces in the society in addition to the apartment. According to reports, the Love Aaj Kal actor has also granted his mother, Dr. Mala Tiwari, the authority to oversee apartment's needs. Earlier in 2019, Kartik had invested Rs 1.60 crore for a 459 sq ft apartment in Versova, where he stayed as a paying guest.

On the professional front, Kartik recently announced his upcoming film Chandu Champion, his collab with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is said to feature Shraddha Kapoor opposite Aaryan. Apart from that, Kartik also has Aashiqui 3 in his kitty.