Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, whose latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha hit the screens on June 29, is headed for his next with Kabir Khan. On Monday night, Kartik was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he left for London for the shoot of his upcoming film Chandu Champion.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor could be seen arriving at the airport in a black car and then making his way to catch a flight from Mumbai to London. He looked dapper in his airport look. Kartik was seen sporting a black T-shirt paired with dark blue jeans, and white sneakers. He also carried a black backpack for the journey. Before heading for the flight, Karitk also obliged the paparazzi with pictures.

Coming back to the film, Chandu Champion is reportedly a sports drama based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his never give up spirit. The film is said to be a biopic of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, the maker however are yet to confirm the same. Chandu Champion will also feature Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Chandu Champion has been jointly bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Productions. The makers are aiming to release the fame on June 14, 2024 on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

