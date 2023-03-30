Hyderabad: In Sameer Vidwans' upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen together on screen. Fans of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who admired their enchanted chemistry in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, are now over the moon and are anxiously anticipating the release of their upcoming eccentric movie. However, the excitement of the fans knew no bounds after a marriage sequence of the film got leaked online. A wedding scene between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, which was filmed on the Satyaprem Ki Katha set, was leaked on social media creating a total frenzy.

Fans went crazy over a video from the Satyaprem Ki Katha set that has Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani dressed in wedding attire. In the leaked footage, Kiara and Kartik can be seen shooting for a wedding scene in the movie. They can be seen taking pheras while dressed in pastel wedding outfits. The duo looked lovely together, especially in the wedding dress.

The movie, which is helmed by Sameer Vidhwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is scheduled to hit theatres on June 29, 2023. Kartik and Kiara Advani will be seen opposite each other in the movie. After the successful 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, this marks the actors' second collaboration.

The film's original title, Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to The Story of Satyanarayan, another name for the Hindu lord Vishnu, had caused controversy. A statement announcing the name change was released in 2021 by filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. Kartik, the lead actor, had also reshared the remark that the title would be changed to avoid offending anyone, even if it was unintentionally. The name of the movie was finally changed to Satyaprem Ki Katha in 2022.

