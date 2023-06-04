KARTIK AARYAN KIARA ADVANI ANNOUNCE TRAILER RELEASE DATE OF SATYAPREM KI KATHA WITH NEW POSTER CHECK IT HERE

Hyderabad: After the huge success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have reunited for their second film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. The musical romance saga is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. On Sunday morning, the duo released a new poster for their film and disclosed the trailer's release date.

Kartik and Kiara headed to Instagram to share a new poster with their fans. In the poster, they are pictured tenderly looking into each other's eyes, with cute decor in the background. They form an excellent on-screen couple as is evident from the new released poster. Along with the poster, Kartik wrote, "Aaj ke baad tu meri rehna #SatyaPremKiKatha Trailer OUT TOMORROW AT 11:11 am #SajidNadiadwala #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune."

Soon after he shared the poster, fans were seen reacting to it. A social media user wrote, "Can’t wait to meet you Sattu and Katha." Another fan wrote, "The most Awaited love romantic movie of 2023 has come ." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania, and Siddharth Randheria are also featured in significant parts in the movie, which is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The first song, Naseeb Se, was recently shared on social media by the makers. With their remarkable chemistry in the song, Kiara and Kartik won over everyone. The song, which is sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra, was recorded in Kashmir's stunning landscapes.

However, the wedding scene between Kartik and Kiara from the sets got leaked on social media some time ago. In the leaked footage, they could be seen performing pheras at the mandap. Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to premiere in theatres on June 29.

Also read: Satyaprem Ki Katha song Naseeb Se Out: Kartik-Kiara's romance in Kashmir reminds people of SRK-Kajol