Hyderabad: Diwali, the festival of lights, is approaching in just two days, and Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is fully immersed in the festive spirit. She organised a Diwali celebration at her Mumbai residence on Thursday night, in which among many other celebrities was her rumoured ex beau Kartik Aaryan.

Many of Sara's close friends attended the event, and Mumbai-based paparazzi captured videos of Kartik Aaryan making a stylish entrance into Sara's house. These pictures and videos quickly became viral on social media as fans of the two never miss any opportunity to ship for them.

Kartik wore a vibrant yellow kurta, paired with a white pyjama and kolhapuris. He opted for a clean-shaved look for the occasion. The actor posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.

Interestingly, back when Sara and Kartik were co-starring in Imtiyaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, rumors surfaced about their dating relationship. However, it is reported that they eventually broke up. Now, in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan season 8, Sara and Ananya Panday graced the famous talk show and among many things talked about their past relationships as well. During a candid conversation with host Karan Johar, they opened up about their personal and professional lives.

Surprisingly, Karan revealed that both Sara and Ananya had dated the same actor, Kartik Aaryan, at some point. He initiated the topic by questioning if it was easier for them to maintain cordiality, considering their shared history. Sara chose not to mention names and instead discussed dating and breakups in general. She expressed her belief that it is futile to make permanent best friendships or make promises of never speaking to each other again in the entertainment industry.

In terms of Kartik's upcoming projects, he will be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial venture Chandu Champion. The film is poised to grace the big screen on June 14, 2024. This cinematic creation marks the debut collaboration between Kartik and director Kabir Khan. Additionally, Kartik will be showcasing his talents in director Hansal Mehta's forthcoming project Captain India and director Anurag Basu's highly anticipated Aashiqui 3.