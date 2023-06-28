Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will seek to duplicate the box office success of their previous film together with Sameer Vidwans' Satyaprem Ki Katha.' The advance bookings for this romance drama began on Tuesday, and the response has been positive thus far. It sold 20,500 tickets on the first day and expects to sell 30,000 to 40,000 seats in total.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, is set to be released on June 29th, 2023. Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Gajraj Raoa also star in the film, which is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Nadiadwala and Grandsons. It is Bollywood's final major release in the first half of 2023.

Based only on advance ticket sales in the top three national chains and the lucrative Bakri Eid holiday, the Kartik-Kiara starrer could have a decent opening. Satyaprem Ki Katha had sold around 20,000 tickets for the opening day in PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis as of 7pm IST, two days before the premiere. PVR is holding the majority of the tickets, with Inox and Cinepolis following suit.

Given the early booking, it's not shocking if the picture sells over 50,000 tickets in advance from the top three national chains. Considering these variables, Satyaprem Ki Katha is expected to debut with a nett collection of roughly Rs 8 crores. Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the duo had two releases, one of which was theatrically released and one of which was distributed directly on digital. Only looking at their theatrical ventures, Kartik Aaryan's recent film, Shehzada, failed to captivate his audiences, while Kiara's film JugJugg Jeeyo performed mediocrely.

On the work front, Kartik next has an action-drama film with Kabir Khan. He will then work on Bhool Bhulaiya 3. On the other hand, Kiara Advani has pan-Indian film Game Changer in her kitty. The film is helmed by S. Shankar and co-stars Ram Charan of RRR fame.

