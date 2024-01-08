KARNATAKA ACTOR DARSHAN THOOGUDEEPA BOOKED FOR LATE NIGHT PARTY IN BENGALURU

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Abhishek Ambareesh and actor-producer Rockline Venkatesh have been issued notices by the city police for allegedly partying all night at a bar in Bengaluru. An FIR under the Excise and Karnataka Police Act was registered at the Subrahmanya Nagar police station after the bar continued to serve liquor to celebrity guests on January 3 night.

Darshan, Abhishek Ambareesh, Rockline Venkatesh and other celebrities celebrated the success of Darshan's movie 'Kaatera' at Jetlag Bar near Orayan Mall. According to TV9 Kannada, the police visited the bar at 12:30 midnight and asked them to close the place, but the bar continued to serve alcohol till morning.