KARMMA CALLING TEASER WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND WELL NOT EXACTLY FOR RAVEENA TANDON

Hyderabad: Actor Raveena Tandon is set to captivate audiences in the upcoming web series Karmma Calling, unveiling its teaser on December 15. This Indian adaptation of the ABC series Revenge showcases Raveena in a compelling portrayal as Indrani Kothari, the influential figure reigning over Alibaug's affluent society—a world brimming with opulence, intrigue, and betrayal. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the series promises an enthralling narrative.

The recently released 32-second teaser of Karmma Calling offers a glimpse into the series, leaving viewers intrigued about its storyline. Raveena Tandon, embodying the character of Indrani Kothari, delivers a captivating dialogue on power and the manipulation of fate. The scene unfolds amidst a lavish, well-lit dining setting, with Raveena exuding grace and poise.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the project, Raveena shared, "Indrani Kothari believes the world is her stage, and portraying such a character after a substantial time is exhilarating. Karmma Calling delves deeper than meets the eye, exploring multifaceted aspects of the affluent world. Collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar was enriching, and portraying Indrani has been an explorative journey for me as an actor. It's a role that's unprecedented, and I'm eagerly anticipating audience reactions. Working with R.A.T Films and Ruchi Narain has been exceptional."

Director Ruchi Narain also conveyed her excitement, stating, "Karmma Calling unfolds within the opulent environs of the Kothari family, unraveling the intricate web of their world. This series is characterized by grandeur, an enticing storyline featuring revenge, deception, and the intricate dynamics of the Kothari family. It's undoubtedly a 'guilty pleasure' watch that will leave audiences craving for more. Collaborating with Raveena Tandon and Disney+ Hotstar has been an incredible journey."