Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who traveled to Africa with their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, arrived back in India on Wednesday morning. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account shared a video wherein the family could be seen leaving the Mumbai airport. As they made their way to the car, Saif was spotted holding Taimur's hand while Kareena walked in front of them. Jehangir, popularly known as Jeh, was carried by his nanny. Saif posed for a picture with a fan before getting in the car.

Kareena could be seen wearing a beige outfit, a white shawl, and matching sneakers for the journey. She also had dark sunglasses on and a black bag. Saif was spotted wearing a rust-colored T-shirt, navy blue pants, and white sneakers. Taimur Ali Khan wore a pink T-shirt, blue pants, and sneakers, while Jeh wore a dark blue T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers. Several fans praised the family in response to the video. A few people also left heart emojis in the comments section.

Kareena gave her fans a sneak peek as they bid farewell to Africa on Wednesday. Kareena took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding her younger son Jeh's hand while Saif walked holding Taimur's hand. In the open ground, they can all be seen walking towards their aircraft. Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. Saif, on the other hand, will be seen next in Adipurush, an upcoming pan-India film starring Kriti Sanon and south actor Prabhas.