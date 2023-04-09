KAREENA KAPOORS EASTER BUNNIES ARE TOO CUTE TO BE MISSED

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of her Easter Sunday celebration. The actor shared a motley of pictures on social media featuring her sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan. Taimur and Jeh were also joined by their cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu for the Easter celebration at their residence in Mumbai.

Kareena took to Instagram to share pictures from her Easter celebrations with family. The Khans seemingly hosted Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu for Easter Sunday celebrations.

"My Easter Bunnies❤️Happy Easter Lovely People❤️Keep the treasure hunt on…always …@therealkarismakapoor @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu," wrote the actor sharing pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, Taimur, Jeh Innaya, and Saif are seen donning bunny headgear.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently commenced shooting for her upcoming film The Crew which also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu in pivotal roles. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film revolves around three women working in an airline who hustle to move on with life but end up in unexpected and unwarranted situations leading them to get caught in a web of lies. The film is co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

The actor has wrapped up shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's Indian adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta's next The Birmingham Murders which she also co-produces with Ekta Kapoor. She is also busy hosting her chat show What Women Want on Mirchi Plus.