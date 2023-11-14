Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most renowned couples in the Bollywood industry. Their children, six-year-old Taimur and two-year-old Jeh, bring them immense joy. Prior to tying the knot in 2012, Kareena and Saif shared their lives together for several years. Recently, in a candid conversation with a magazine, Kareena opened up about her decision to marry Saif.

During an interview with the magazine, Kareena Kapoor Khan stated that the reason behind getting married nowadays is to start a family. "I mean today otherwise, you can just live together," she said. She further elaborated that she and Saif spent five years living together before deciding to progress their relationship in order to have children.

Regarding her parenting approach, Kareena emphasized that there is no definite "right" or "wrong" way. Instead, she and Saif treat their sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan as unique individuals, respecting and allowing them to grow on their own terms. Kareena stated that their kids will discover their own path and navigate it with resilience. "Kids are quite resilient, you know," she said.

Furthermore, Kareena emphasized the significance of prioritizing her mental well-being above all else. The Jab We Met actor shared that she wants to live her life in front of her children to experience everything alongside them. "We have to be happy na, then they will flourish," she added.

Kareena and Saif exchanged marriage vows in 2012. In addition to their personal journey, they have also shared the screen in movies like Omkara (2006), Tashan (2008), Kurbaan (2009), and Agent Vinod (2012). Prior to their marriage, Saif was married to Amrita Singh, whom he divorced in 2004 following a 13-year-long union. Together, Saif and Amrita have a 28-year-old daughter, actor Sara Ali Khan, and a 22-year-old son named Ibrahim Ali Khan.