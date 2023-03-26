Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who just returned from a family vacation in Africa took to her Instagram Stories to upload a series of black and white pictures featuring her favourite women, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. The three of them were joined by celebrity makeup artist Mallika Bhat in one of the pictures. With Karishma missing in the frame, Bebo gave a shout to her saying 'Missing our Lolo.'

Kareena Kapoor shares selfie with her sisters, misses Karishma at girls' night out

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and her elder sister Karishma Kapoor share a close bond with Malaika Arora and her younger sister Amrita Arora. The four are often seen partying together. Sharing a bunch of selfies online, Kareena in the first picture with Malaika, Amrita and Mallika wrote: Our forever. Missing our Lolo (with a heart emoji). In the pictures, Kareena is seen wearing an oversized shirt with her hair open. It seems like a casual night out as Malaika and Amrita are also seen without makeup in casual clothes.

Kareena Kapoor then shared a selfie with only Malaika and Amrita. She simply wrote 'Sisters' in the description, with a heart emoticon. The actress is frequently seen out and about with her BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and sister Karisma Kapoor on holidays.

On the work front, the Jab We Met star is currently enjoying the attention she is receiving as a result of the premiere of the latest season of her talk show What Women Want. Kareena's new show What Women Want is now available on Mirchi Plus' YouTube account. Speaking of films, the actor has Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X, Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, and Hansal Mehta's untitled project.

