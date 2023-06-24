Hyderabad: Following the release of the movie 'Adipurush', Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan flew to London to spend the summer there. His actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their boys Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan accompanied him. Kareena is sharing the pictures and videos from their trip as the family is making the most of their time together. Recently, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan posted a few pictures on social media showing the kids having fun at a playdate with their cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at Hyde Park.

Actors Soha Ali Khan and her spouse Kunal Kemmu are also in London for their family vacation. A few days ago, Soha posted a photo on social media with her brother Saif Ali Khan and wrote, "Sibling Summer." Their sister, Saba Ali Khan has also joined them. Saba remains quite active on social media and she has been sharing glimpses of the Pataudi family vacation on her Instagram handle. On Saturday, she posted a picture of Taimur, Jehangir and Inaaya having fun outdoors and wrote in the caption, "Reach for the stars. Sky's the limit!". The picture captures Kareena Kapoor Khan as well, who is seen sitting on the ground wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Also read: Just Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan setting couple goals high walking hand-in-hand

Kareena is currently taking a break from shooting for her forthcoming movie 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The movie also features Diljit Dosanjh in a significant role. Besides that, she has an untitled project with Hansal Mehta and Sujoy Ghosh's 'The Devotion of Suspect X' with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat in the pipeline. Saif, on the other hand, is yet to reveal his next project after 'Adipurush'.