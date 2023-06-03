KAREENA KAPOOR SAIF ALI KHAN KARISMA KAPOOR KUNAL KAPOOR STEP OUT FOR DINNER TOGETHER WATCH

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor-couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor went out for dinner in Mumbai's Bandra as they kicked off the weekend. The couple was accompanied by Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and their uncle Kunal Kapoor. On Friday night, a paparazzo account shared a video on Instagram where Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma, and Kunal could be seen leaving a restaurant.

They talked with one another and were also seen laughing as they gathered outside the restaurant. Kareena and Kunal posed for photos for the paparazzi. Kareena chose a white kurta, black pants, and matching shoes for the outing. Saif was spotted wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Karisma sported a black top, a beige skirt, and black heels. Kunal Kapoor could be seen in a blue kurta and pajama.

As soon as the video was shared, social media users flocked to the comment section and filled it with red heart emojis. Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Kapoor family sath meh.... Wow." Another user commented, "Karishma Kapoor is still so beautiful." One more user wrote, "Is he Kunal Kapoor??? Couldn't recognise." A fan wrote, "Perfect jodi (with heart eyes emoji)."

Meanwhile, Karisma took to her Instagram Stories and dropped photos from their dinner. She shared a picture of a ramen dish with the hashtag "lololovers" and mentioned the restaurant. The star furthermore shared a mirror selfie of herself posing in an elevator. Along with the image, she wrote, "Liftie after long."

On the work front, Karisma will next be seen in the forthcoming series Brown, directed by Abhinay Deo. Besides that, she will also be seen in Homi Adajania's next Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan. Saif will next be seen alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the forthcoming mythological pan-India film Adipurush. While Kareena will be seen alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in The Crew.