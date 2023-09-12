Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is all geared up to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, recently opened up about being criticized for her interfaith marriage with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. Kareena also reacted to the trolls she had been subjected to due to her 10-year age gap with her spouse.

Talk of Kareena and Saif's 10-year age gap began to circulate after the former married Saif in 2012, springing a surprise to everyone. On being trolled for the age gap with her husband, Karena said in a recent interview that age has never mattered to her. What counts for the Jab We Met actor is mutual respect, love, and being happy with each other. She said, "He is hotter than ever. I am happy I am 10 years younger; he should be worried. No one would say he has turned 53."

Addressing the criticism around her interfaith marriage, Kareena stated that people these days spend so much time and energy discussing interfaith relationships when it shouldn't even be a topic of conversation. "The important thing is to have fun. The most important thing between Saif and me is that we like each other and enjoy our company. How should it matter what faith he follows or what his age is, that isn't even a point of discussion," she said.

On the work front, Kareena last appeared on the big screen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. As of now, she is all set for the release of her OTT debut Jaane Jaan on September 21 on Netflix. Kareena also has The Buckingham Murders, and The Crew in her kitty.

