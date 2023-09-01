KAREENA KAPOOR KIARA ADVANI SUHANA KHAN MAKE HEADS TURN WITH GLAMOROUS AVATARS AT EVENT IN MUMBAI

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, who previously collaborated in the film Good Newwz, reunited at the launch of a beauty brand campaign on Thursday in Mumbai. Kareena and Kiara were joined by star kid Suhana Khan, who will shortly make her debut film with The Archies on Netflix. All three of them were dressed to the nines making a statement with their unique sense of style.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account on social media, Kareena could be seen in a strapless black dress and she looked stunning. Her dark eye makeup and a statement locket added more glam to the look. Suhana was seen in a similar dress but in a red strapless gown with a side split for the evening. Kiara, on the other hand, opted for a striking pastel green halter top and silk palazzo pants.

Prior to the event, Kareena had posted a couple of lovely images of herself wearing the black gown on her Instagram handle. She captioned the photo, "I'm ready for tonite @tirabeauty." While stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Smokin!" in the comment section, her actor-sister Karisma Kapoor dropped a heart emoji. One of her fans commented, "At every age you look stunning. Be it 20s, 30s, 40s you are a diva. Kareena is Kareena, one of a kind."

Meanwhile, Kiara took to her Instagram Stories and shared a mirror selfie of herself and wrote, "Good night" and attached a heart made with hand gestures emoji. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who was also present at the event, clicked pictures with the three beautiful divas.

On the movie front, Kareena is all set to mark her OTT debut with the release of her thriller drama Jaane Jaan this month. Kiara is currently working with Ram Charan for the Telugu movie Game Changer. While Suhana is busy with the promotions of her debut movie The Archies.