KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN JETS OFF WITH SAIF ALI KHAN AND KIDS FOR HER BIRTHDAY VACATION IN STYLE

Hyderabad: Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted leaving for a trip with their two sons Taimur and Jehangir as well as their nannies. The Pataudi family was seen on Sunday arriving at the Mumbai airport. The kids wore casuals, while the couple opted for formal attire for the outing.

Saif Ali Khan was wearing white pyjamas, a maroon kurta, and sunglasses. On the other hand, Kareena wore a white salwar outfit and completed her look with shades. They both had black handbags on them. Their elder son Taimur carried a Ukulele in a bag that hung from his shoulders. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans, while Jeh was dressed in denim and a striped shirt.

In a video posted by a paparazzo, the Khans can be seen getting out of the car and walking towards the airport's entrance. Given that Kareena will be 43 on September 21, it appears that she and her family have off to birthday vacation. This comes after Kareena wrapped up the promotions for her upcoming movie, Jaane Jaan, which would be her first OTT film.

It will be released on her birthday on streaming giant Netflix. It is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Kareena is also working for The Crew. The film features an ensemble cast comprising Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. It is a story of three ladies and is billed as a laugh-riot, with the troubled aviation business serving as its backdrop.

The movie will premiere in theatres on March 22, 2024. Talking about Saif, the Agent Vinod actor was recently spotted in Adipurush. He played the villain Lankesh in the Om Raut-directed movie, which also starred Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

