Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, in celebration of her dearest friend, actor Malaika Arora's birthday, shared some never-seen-before candid pictures on Monday, symbolizing their 'sisterhood' bond.

On her 50th birthday on Monday, Malaika received a heartfelt wish from her BFF Kareena, who took to Instagram Stories to express her love. The series of photos shared by Kareena features Malaika wearing a trendy black crop top with a sweetheart neckline, paired with matching pants. Holding a black high heel in her hand, she playfully used it as a phone. These candid moments seemed to have been taken during a night out.

The second picture showcases Malaika and Kareena sharing a cheerful laugh at an event, with Malaika donning a vibrant green ensemble, while Kareena looked ravishing in a silver dress. The last photo shows Malaika hugging Kareena affectionately from behind. The caption of the post read, "These three pictures symbolise our love for each other our sisterhood bond and ofcourse our love for our joothaaaasss. Love you Malla. Happy birthday gorgeous @malaikaaroraofficial (sic)."

Malaika Arora is renowned for her remarkable performance in the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 1998 film Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan. She has also made a mark as a judge in various television shows including Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, India's Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, MTV Supermodel of the Year, and India's Best Dancer. Meanwhile, Kareena has upcoming projects like The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, and Rajesh Krishnan's The Crew in her kitty.