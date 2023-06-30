Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Friday, completed 23 years in the film industry. To mark the occasion, Kareena shared a picture from the sets of her next film on her Instagram account which she captioned, "23 years of being born in front of the camera today...And Hell ya another 23 to go..." In the picture, half of her face could be seen hidden behind a clapboard.

Kareena made her Bollywood debut with the film Refugee in the year 2000. Helmed by J.P Dutta, the film also starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. Taking to Instagram, Bebo shared a poster of the film on her stories and captioned it with a red heart emoticon. Soon after she dropped the post, her fans and friends swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

Actor Vijay Varma commented, "Many congratulations Bebo ji. You're the best." A fan wrote, "23 YEARS AND WAYYYY MORE." Actor Rajesh Khattar wrote, "Why only 23 but many more to go bringing in more love, praise & accolades of your loved one's ... congratulations .. more power to you & the cinema you create."

Kareena has been a part of several hit films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Ki & Ka, Bodyguard, Golmaal 3, and many more. Kareena Kapoor is the daughter of veteran stars Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and also the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. She tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with a son Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

Also read: Just Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan setting couple goals high walking hand-in-hand

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in the film The Crew. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. (ANI)