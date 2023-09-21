KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN BIRTHDAY SPECIAL FIVE UPCOMING FILMS OF THE ACTOR TO WATCH OUT FOR

Hyderabad: Kareena Kapoor, one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood, will be one year older on September 21. She created a name for herself in the entertainment industry after making her acting debut in the 2000 movie Refugee. In her career spanning 23 years, Kareena gave some of the most memorable roles.

The granddaughter of Raj Kapoor and the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, on her birthday, will be making her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan. She also has an interesting lineup of films after this. On the special occasion of her birthday, here are 5 of her upcoming projects worth waiting for.

1. Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor plays a murder suspect and a single mother in the crime thriller. The film is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and will begin streaming on Netflix's OTT service on September 21. A cat-and-mouse thriller, the movie also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in key roles.

2. The Crew

Kareena Kapoor Khan joins forces with Tabu and Kriti Sanon for The Crew. The comedy film produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor and directed by Ajay Krishnan also features Diljit Dosanjh. The narrative centres around three ladies who toil and hustle to advance in life. However, as they want to move forward, their destiny compels them to undergo some unexpected circumstances, pushing them to become caught up in a web of lies. The film will go on floors on March 25, 2024.

3. Ashutosh Gowariker's untitled

The Bollywood adaptation of the Marathi film Aapla Manus will be helmed by renowned director Ashutosh Gowariker. He wants to cast Bebo in the Hindi version of Aapla Manus. Kareena is now awaiting the final casting of her co-stars and the completion of the script.

4. Salute (Rakesh Sharma's biopic)

The movie, which is based on the life of astronaut Rakesh Sharma, will star Kareena Kapoor alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The popular duo will return to the big screen after eight long years if everything goes according to plan.

5. Bombay Samurai