Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has often been lauded for her hands-on approach to parenting, where she lets her kids be themselves, keeping it real. On Friday, the actor took to her social media handle and shared a picture of herself proudly donning a medal achieved by her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Story, the Jab We Met actor wrote, "Yes I'm the mother who wears his medals (followed by a heart-eyed emoji). #Proud hysterical mom. #Bronze is the new gold (followed by a red heart emoji). Mera Beta. Anyone else do that?" In the photo, Kareena can be seen flashing a bright smile as she wears her son's medal.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Story

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor, who has been married to actor Saif Ali Khan for more than ten years, discussed the evolving perceptions of marriage and its correlation to parenthood. She underlined that the main reason behind tying the knot in present times often revolves around the desire to start a family. Reflecting on the couple's journey, Kareena emphasized their decision to marry after living together for five years, primarily motivated by their aspiration to have children.

Their union in October 2012 marked a significant milestone as they embarked on the journey of parenthood, with the birth of their sons Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021. When it comes to parenting, Kareena stressed the importance of treating their children as unique individuals, fostering an environment of respect and freedom for them to carve their own paths.