KAREENA KAPOOR ENJOYS DAY OUT IN COTSWOLDS IN NEW PICTURES FROM HER VACATION

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been lavishing her followers with stunning images from her summer vacation in Europe over the last few weeks. Kareena had rushed off for a quiet holiday with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, despite her hectic work schedule. Kareena has now released a beautiful photo of herself from her vacation.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a solo picture of herself. The shot was taken from a distance wherein she could be seen standing in front of a monument. Sharing the photo, she wrote: "Monday Mood in the Cotswolds💖🌈⭐️" In the picture, the Heroine actor could be seen dressed casually in a white and blue striped shirt paired with blue jeans. She let her hair loose with minimal make-up.

Prior to this, the actor took to Instagram Stories to post pictures from her family vacay. In the picture, she was seen posing with her sons in front of a modest house. Kareena looked lovely in a blue t-shirt and denim trousers as she grinned at the camera.

Taimur had a surprised expression with his mouth open, while dressed in a white t-shirt, paired with black trousers and white shoes. Little Jeh, dressed in a blue tee and denim, appeaed to be immersed in his own world. Kareena described it as "somewhere under a rainbow." The picture showed the three standing under a large tree.

On the work front, Kareena is presently shooting for The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The film is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, and will be released on March 22, 2024. She will also appear in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in the mythical flick Adipurush. He is set to work on Devara with Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. He will also appear in the Bhoot Police sequel.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor's allure and Italy's picturesque landscape, too much beauty to handle in one frame