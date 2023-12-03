Hyderabad: Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji recently met up at a taekwondo annual event held in Mumbai. The two divas appeared cheerful and were seen posing together. Kareena was also captured alongside her son Taimur Ali Khan, who reportedly achieved a gold medal at the competition.

In the images circulating online, Taimur is shown proudly displaying his medal, while Kareena beams with joy beside him. In viral videos from the event, Taimur is seen taking on his competitor head-on while proud mommy Kareena cheers him during the taekwondo event.

Both Kareena and Rani took pictures with Kiran, the Director of Kiran’s Taekwondo Training Academy (KTTA). Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji was spotted clicking pictures with Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi Johar. The duo opted for casual attire for the event. Kareena wore a white top and striped pants, while Rani looked stylish in a red t-shirt paired with blue denim.

Kareena and Rani have previously shared the screen in films like Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Talaash, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. During a recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, Rani mentioned that her daughter Adira is also part of the taekwondo classes. Talking about Adira, the actor said that she and her husband Aditya Chopra have requested privacy for their daughter and refrained from having her pictures taken to ensure she doesn’t feel overly special or privileged in her school environment.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra aside, other celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor with his wife Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, have managed to keep their children away from the constant attention of the paparazzi.