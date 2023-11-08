Hyderabad: Rohit Shetty's Singham Again has been creating quite a buzz with its star-studded ensemble. After revealing the first looks of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar from the film, now it's Kareena Kapoor Khan's turn to shine as Avni Singham. Kareena is all set to join the cast of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Singham Again, as Avni Singham. Ajay Devgn, who plays the lead role, introduced her in a fierce avatar in the movie.

Ajay Devgn, who reprises his iconic role as Singham, shared Kareena's first-look poster with the caption, "Fierce, Strong, and Singham's strength! Meet Avni Singham!" Kareena expressed her excitement by saying, "It's about time rejoining forces with the cop verse."

Rohit Shetty extended a warm welcome to Kareena and reminisced about their past collaborations, which include three blockbusters: Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Singham Returns. He emphasised their 16-year-long association and praised Kareena as simple, sweet, and hardworking.

Akshay Kumar, who joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Sooryavanshi in 2021, will also be a part of Singham Again. Ajay Devgn and the makers unveiled his poster as ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi while Akshay humorously mentioned his helicopter entry in the film.

Singham Again is set to expand Rohit Shetty's cop universe further, featuring Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham. There are speculations that Tiger Shroff will play a significant role in continuing the Sooryavanshi storyline, and there are also reports suggesting Arjun Kapoor might portray the antagonist in the movie, however, makers are yet to confirm the same.