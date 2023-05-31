Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday treated her fans with a picture as she posed for her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. The diva complimented her husband as he captured a beautiful photo of her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena dropped a picture of herself and showered praise for Saif. She captioned the post, "Apart from being the best actor I know...he also does take the best pictures...any guesses who? The Husband... Ok bye time to workout..." In the picture, Kareena could be seen posing in a white t-shirt that she paired with grey shorts and neon green shoes. Kareena looked stunning in minimal makeup and a sleek bun.

As soon as the photo was shared, social media users flocked to the comment section and heaped praises on her. A fan commented, "Queen cat spotted." Another fan wrote, "Ohho looking Attitude really fantastic." One more fan wrote, "So Beautiful..@@kareenakapoorkhan.. Natural beauty. Kareena kapoor mam is gorgeous and beautiful."

On the work front, Kareena will be seen alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in The Crew. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty. (With agency inputs)