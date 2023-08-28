Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar to release the trailer of his action-packed film Jawan with Atlee. The Pathaan star recently conducted an Ask SRK session on Twitter and interestingly most questions were about the Jawan trailer.

Since most of his fans were curious about the trailer, Shah Rukh asked them to take a minute to relax and said, “Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya??!! Trailer trailer trailer ha ha. Aa jayega bhai saans toh Lele….#Jawan”.

And now on Sunday, SRK’s fans’ excitement increased next-level after the actor’s close friend and director Karan Johar dropped an Instagram post. His Instagram post read, “I just saw the trailer of the century !!!! #iykyk.”

Karan Johar's 'Trailer of the century' post adds fuel to antioption around SRK's Jawan

Soon after Karan dropped the post, social media went berserk as fans couldn't keep calm amid rife anticipation around Jawan trailer. "Can't wait for Jawan trailer," a social media user commented. "Wow...did Karan just praise Jawan?" an Instagram user wrote.

Karan did not mention Jawan in his post. However, several fans assumed that he was talking about SRK’s film only. SRK’s fans also reposted his story and expressed their happiness about Jawan.

Jawan stars Shah Rukh and Nayanthara in the leading role with Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist. Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra also star in the film which will have a cameo by Deepika Padukone. Jawan is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on September 7. (With agency inputs)

