Hyderabad: If a recent report is to go by, then Karan Johar is planning on adapting his Student of the Year 3 into a web series. Student of the Year 3 (SOTY 3) will also be Shanaya Kapoor's OTT acting debut. For the unversed, Shanaya is former Bollywood actor Sanjay and jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor's daughter.

Shanaya Kapoor will make her acting debut with Mohanlal's pan-India film Vrushabha, and not Karan Johar's Bedhadak, as was recently believed. Shanaya has previously served as an assistant director on the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor. However, in the past few years, her transition into acting was always considered.

If reports are to be believed, Karan Johar is collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar to adapt the Student of the Year film series into a web series. According to a report, the project is presently in the writing stage and is expected to go on floors in the final quarter of this year. Alongside Shanaya, the Disney+ Hotstar show is anticipated to debut a few other new characters, and the casting process is allegedly under progress.

More information about the show's narrative is awaited, but according to the sources cited in the report, Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content division of Dharma, is actively working on this series. The series' director is anticipated to be chosen within a month. For the past two years, there have been rumours about Shanaya's big Bollywood debut.

The star kid was originally slated to make her acting debut with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in Karan Johar's Bedhadak. However, script issues reportedly forced the Shashank Khaitan-directed movie to be stalled. Now, Shanaya will finally make her acting debut in Mohanlal's forthcoming Malayalam flick Vrushabha.

With his high school drama Student of the Year (SOTY), Karan Johar introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra in 2012. Seven years later, with Student of the Year 2, the movie introduced Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday opposite Tiger Shroff. The film was directed by Puneet Malhotra.

