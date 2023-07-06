KARAN JOHAR WISHES RANVEER SINGH ON BIRTHDAY WITH UNSEEN PICTURES FROM ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHANI SETS

Hyderabad: On actor Ranveer Singh's 38th birthday on Thursday, filmmaker Karan Johar wished the actor in a unique style by sharing some candid pictures from the sets of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The pictures on Instagram feature glimpses from inside the shooting of the two posing together on the sets. There's also a picture of Alia Bhatt clicking the duo.

Karan Johar captioned the images: "It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature...thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always (read heart emojis) Ranveer Singh." As soon as Karan posted the images, fans and well-wishers of the actor chimed in the comment section to pour in their warm wishes.

In the pictures, Karan and Ranveer can be seen posing on the sets of the film. He also shared some candid pictures with the actor. Soon after the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Happiest birthday wishes @ranveersingh. Your energy is infectious.. all the best for ur new film," a user wrote. A fan wrote, "love your on set Looks." The makers of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani unveiled the official trailer of the film on Tuesday which received a massive response from the audience. The film brings Ranveer and Alia together after the 2019 film Gully Boy.

Helmed by KJo, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is set to hit the theatres on July 28. (With agency inputs)

