KARAN JOHAR TO REVEAL ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHANIS FIRST LOOK POSTER ON HIS 51ST BIRTHDAY

Hyderabad: After over 6 years, Karan Johar has made a comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. As Karan marks 25 years in the business as a director, it gets even more special. He shared a video on his Instagram account to commemorate the journey thus far. Karan Johar also turns 51 on May 25.

He took to social media to announce that the first look for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be revealed on his birthday. Karan posted a montage video on Instagram highlighting his history as a filmmaker in the Hindi film industry. The video features snippets from Karan Johar's hit films with his voice in the backdrop.

The video begins with a classic sequence from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Rahul, Anjali, and Tina, with Karan Johar narrating in the background. The narration concludes with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which he describes as "a film I've been waiting to share with you all for so long. It's finally here; join us at the movies to celebrate love, family, and so much more."

Karan Johar shared his gratitude in a lengthy caption, concluding, '#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In theatres on July 28th.' Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan will play crucial roles in the film, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi is also a part of the film.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release now that post-production has concluded. Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions re-shared his Instagram post, writing, 'It's the start of a new era of love! After bringing you stories of pyaar and dosti that still retain a particular place in the hearts of people all over the world, it's time to start a new season.'

