KARAN JOHAR SHARES INTERESTING TRIVIA FROM KUCH KUCH HOTA HAI AS HE EXTENDS BIRTHDAY WISH TO SALMAN KHAN HINTS AT REUNION AFTER 25 YEARS

Hyderabad: On Salman Khan's 58th birthday, Karan Johar shared an interesting anecdote from his debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film released in 1998 featured Salman in a guest appearance. Since then, the two never happened to collaborate. After 25 years, however, the two are all set to join hands again, confirmed yet again by Karan in his latest post as he extended his birthday wish to Salman.

On Instagram, Karan penned a detailed note about Salman's unexpected acceptance of the guest role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when no one else was willing. At a party, noticing Karan preoccupied with casting the role of Aman, Salman offered to meet the following day. Surprisingly, upon hearing the film's storyline, Salman agreed to be a part of it, even before knowing his character's involvement in the second half—a moment that puzzled Karan.

"I went with a prayer in my heart and a deep desire for a miracle and narrated the first of the film like my life depended on it…He looked at me at the interval point ( by then I was looking like I was at the Sahara desert and water could keep me alive ) kindly offered me water and said “ I’’m on!!! “ I was perplexed and said but “ you are in the second half” you haven’t heard it? He said “ I love your father and my sister will kill me if I don’t do this movie” and that’s how Salman Khan was in KKHH," wrote Karan on Instagram.

Expressing immense gratitude to Salman's sister, Alvira Agnihotri, for aiding in finding the "perfect Aman" for his debut film, Karan mentioned the rarity of such gestures and stories in today's times. Extending warm wishes to Salman, Karan conveyed profound love and respect to the superstar who is known in the film industry for generosity.

Concluding the post, Karan subtly hinted at their upcoming collaboration after over two decades. "So much love and respect for you always …Also 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again… not saying any more than that 😉 happy happy birthday," wrote Karan summing up his birthday post for Salman.