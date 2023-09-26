Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar recently opened up about his current relationship status, revealing that he is single and finding it challenging to find the right romantic partner. Karan shared insights into his love life and the difficulties he has faced in relationships, despite love being a recurring theme in his movies.

In a candid interview, Karan disclosed that he hasn't been involved in many relationships throughout his life, and his journey to find the right partner has been hard. He reflected on his experiences, stating that it wasn't until his mid-30s that he truly understood the complexities of love.

The filmmaker mentioned a past experience of unrequited love, which served as the inspiration for his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. This one-sided affection lasted for several years and taught him valuable lessons about the power of love. He emphasized the idea that to love someone, you don't necessarily need that person physically present, a sentiment he strongly believes in.

"I haven’t been in very many relationships. When I came into my own, it was in my mid-30s when I realised that I could do what I wanted to do in the zone of love, it was difficult. It was not easy to find the right partner, and be in a relationship that was equal. I have had a bout of one-sided love, which I made Ae Dil Hai Mushkil from." - Karan Johar

While Karan didn't describe this period of his life as traumatic, he acknowledged that it was a profound learning experience. Following that relationship, he found it challenging to embark on another emotional journey. He expressed his desire to find a relationship where he can give his all, emphasizing the importance of his children and his mother, who remain his most significant sources of love and support.

"It was my sad ektarfa pyaar, which lasted many years, but taught me the power of love itself. Which is there in the line that Shah Rukh says, ‘To love someone, you don’t need that person’. I believe that very strongly; love became my weapon. It empowered me, even though it broke my heart." - Karan Johar

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai helmer did admit that he yearns for companionship during lonely moments. Karan said that things haven't fallen into place yet and expressed hope that he can eventually speak about a strong and fulfilling relationship in his life.

"It would be lovely to be in a relationship, because there are lonely moments, and there are moments where you need that tactility; you need someone to hold you and hug you, but somehow or the other, things haven’t fallen into place. I pray to the universe that eventually I can talk about a relationship of strength in my life." - Karan Johar

In an earlier interview, Karan Johar discussed his heartbreak, noting that he wouldn't wish such an experience on anyone. He mentioned that the person in question is still a part of his life but clarified that they are not from the film industry. Despite having gone on both virtual and in-person dates since the pandemic, none of these encounters progressed to a deeper and more meaningful stage for him.

Karan's most recent film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, achieved commercial success, grossing nearly Rs 350 crore worldwide.