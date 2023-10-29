Hyderabad: In a recent Instagram live session, Karan Johar provided more clues about the upcoming guests on Koffee With Karan Season 8, and it seems like the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby Deol, might be making an appearance. The beloved chat show has already made headlines with its first episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Karan Johar, the show's host, had initially teased fans by announcing that a celebrity sibling duo would be his next guests, sparking speculation about who they might be. However, in the recent Instagram live session, he seemed to confirm that the awaited guests on KWK8 episode 2 are indeed Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

The excitement around Koffee with Karan 8 is growing, and fans eagerly joined the Instagram session where Karan encouraged them to guess the guests. He even promised a signed mug for those who made close guesses. While various names were suggested, including Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan, and Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, none of them were the chosen duo.

However, when a fan proposed the Deol brothers as the guests, Karan Johar's response suggested that they had guessed correctly. It appears that the mystery sibling duo for the show is none other than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.