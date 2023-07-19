Hyderabad: After blockbuster hits like Dangal and Chhichhore, Nites Tiwari is currently making waves with his latest directorial Bawaal. Bawaal, a love drama starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, is one of the year's most anticipated films. If you're planning to see the film this week, here's the first review of this romantic drama from the film fraternity itself.

A special screening was organised in Mumbai last night, which was a star-studded affair. Following the premiere of the film on Tuesday, many celebrities took to their social media handles to express their views about the film. Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar lauded the team on his Instagram Stories.

Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and others shower praises on Nitish Tiwari's Bawaal, call it Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's career best performance

Appreciating the film's storyline, calling it unusual and original, Karan wrote: "Possibly the most unusual and original love story you have seen in the mainstream... directed by nuance, abandon and yet so much restrain...it moved me in so many moments..." He further said that it's a proud film for Sajid to back and Prime Video to house.

Heaping praises on the lead pair, he went on to say that this was actors Varund Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's career-best performances. According to him, they are the heartbeat of Bawaal. Karan further urged people to make this their weekend watch.

In the same line, actor Arjun Kapoor wrote that he thoroughly enjoyed the love story. "Its a unique yet entertaining film... it has heart soul and a whole lot of entertainment yet it makes u wonder about relationships and life that’s how simple it is... Maahol toh @varundvn & @janhvikapoor have set with career-best performances II! Deftly handled and nurtured by @niteshtiwari22 sir !! Kudo: @nadiadwalagrandso @ashwinyiyertiwari and @primevideoin. This one is memorable for all the right reasons...," he added.

Other celebs like Elli AvrRam, Anjini Dhawan, Zaheer Iqbal, Maniesh Paul, Kunal Kohli and Varun Sharma showered praises on the movie. The film marks the first ever collaboration of Janhvi and Varun. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures, the film will have its exclusive global premiere on Prime Video on July 21.

