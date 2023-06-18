KARAN DEOL DRISHA ACHARYAS WEDDING PICTURES GO VIRAL AS BRIDE AND GROOM TAKE CENTRE STAGE

Mumbai: The wedding picture of actor Karan Deol and his fiance Drisha Acharya have been unveiled and the bride looks every inch royal as she chose a red outfit for her D-Day. The two are getting married at Taj Lands End on Sunday. Karan chose a cream sherwani, Drisha complimented with a red lehenga. She completed her look with a huge mangtika and a necklace.

The pictures of the couple showed them sitting around the holy fire, ahead of their wedding ceremony. It seems they were getting ready for the "pheras". Right before the wedding ceremony, a slew of pictures from the baraat started doing rounds on social media. It also featured Karan's father Sunny Deol and grandfather Dharmendra.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a string of videos and pictures on Sunday, of the groom, as well as the guests arriving at the wedding venue. Karan smiled as people around him danced. For the occasion, Karan's father Sunny Deol was seen in a white kurta and pyjama paired with a long green sherwani.

His grandfather Dharmendra arrived at the venue in a brown suit with a white shirt and tie. All of them wore red turbans. Dharmendra also smiled and danced before entering the venue.

Karan made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He was later seen in Velle and will next be seen in Apne 2. Meanwhile, Sunny will next be seen in Gadar 2 with his co-star Ameesha Patel. The film will be released in theatres on August 11. (With agency inputs)

