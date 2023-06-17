Mumbai (Maharashtra): Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya made their first official appearance as groom and bride at their pre-wedding sangeet ceremony at the Deol residence in Mumbai on Friday night. Many celebrities from the Bollywood industry attended the ceremony including Ranveer Singh, who brought in the ideal amount of fun on the occasion. A video from the occasion is now doing the rounds on social media.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Ranveer could be seen lifting Karan while dancing. They wore their finest smiles as the crowd hooted and cheered for them. Karan's bride Drisha Acharya stood close to them and also hyped them up. Reacting to the video, a user commented, "Ranveer Singh is a great man, he always keeps others happy." Another wrote, "All time energetic."

The couple is raring to tie the knot on June 18 and the celebrations were in full flow with the entire Deol clan in attendance, starting with Dharmendra, enjoying every moment of the evening; a turbaned Sunny Deol was seen in Gadar avatar. He also danced to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke song from Gadar.

Bobby Deol was seen arriving with wife Tania and son Aryaman, who was also celebrating his 26th birthday. Sunny's cousin Abhay Deol also marked his presence at Karan and Drisha's sangeet ceremony.

Drisha was wearing an ornate black lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse and Karan arrived in a heavily embroidered sherwani. The couple stepped out to greet the media and posed for the paparazzi. Karan and Drisha have been dating for a while; she works in Dubai. The wedding will be an intimate affair, only family and close friends have been invited to it. It will be followed by a grand reception, which promises to be yet another big Bollywood bash. (With agency inputs)