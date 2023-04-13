Hyderabad: The upcoming comedy movie The Crew featuring Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu just grew a little bit with the addition of a new star who is getting ready for takeoff. As per reports on Thursday, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's upcoming movie would feature actor Kapil Sharma in a significant role, which will come as a pleasant surprise to everyone.

The actor will reportedly start filming his part of the movie soon at an undisclosed foreign location. However, official confirmation from the team is still awaited. Kriti and Kareena started working on the shoot last month, and Tabu joined them this week. Reportedly, the movie, which also prominently features Diljit Dosanjh, is set in the world of commercial aviation and promises to take spectators on an exciting voyage. The upcoming comedy movie is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan.

According to producer Ekta, The Crew will entertain and inspire viewers. She said in a statement, "I think that each member's collaborative efforts make up the enchantment of cinema. With The Crew, I'm eager to set out on a journey with my team to create a story that will entertain and inspire as well. With such an amazing cast and crew, I have no doubt that this movie will be a testament to the power of teamwork and imagination."

Following the 2018 comedy film Veere Di Wedding, The Crew is Ektaa and Rhea's second collaboration. The movie will be filmed in a number of locations around India, with Mumbai serving as the primary venue. The movie is anticipated to arrive in theatres this year.