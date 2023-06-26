Bengaluru (Karnataka): Kantara star Rishab Shetty recently went to his native place in Karnataka and celebrated his daughter Radhya's ear piercing ceremony. Rishab who has always seen visiting his hometown was taken back by the memories and the ceremony of his daughter inked another cherishing memory in his life.

Sharing glimpses of the ritual on his social media, Rishab wrote in the caption, "The home where I grew up is filled with memories, and now Radhya's ear piercing ceremony added another special moment to it." The video gives glimpses of Rishabh's home and his family doing puja, taking part in tradition with some happy moments. His daughter is extremely cute.

Reacting to the video, a social media user commented, "Big fan from Anantapur..cute family." Another user commented, "Love you lot sir from Telangana." One more user commented, "Big love and respect." A fan wrote, "This is so serene..lovely family!!" Another fan wrote, "Waiting for #kantara 2." While other users filled the comment section with red heart emojis.

Rishab gained a worldwide appreciation for his stellar performance in Kantara. Helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara was released on September 30, 2022, and got a massive response from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals.

Also read: Rishab Shetty receives Game Changer of the Year award in traditionals, proud fans gush over his 'Lungi' look

Produced by Hombale Films, the film also stars Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and south actor Kishore in the lead roles. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty, who is playing a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. (With agency inputs)