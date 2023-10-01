KANNADA ACTOR NAGABHUSHANA ARRESTED FOR RAMMING CAR INTO COUPLE WOMAN DIES HUSBAND CRITICAL

Hyderabad: Police detained Kannada film actor Nagabhushan S S on Sunday after a speeding car allegedly driven by him rammed into a couple, killing a 48-year-old woman and critically injuring her 58-year-old husband. The unfortunate incident occurred on Vasanthapura Main Road here on the night of September 30.

According to the police, Prema S (48) and Krishna B (58), according to the police, were strolling on the footpath when the accused, who was driving his car from Uttarahalli towards Konanakunte Cross, allegedly knocked them down before smashing into an electric pole. He was accused of driving in a "rash and negligent" manner. The seriously injured couple was then rushed to a private hospital.

While the woman died on the way to the hospital due to her injuries, her husband is being treated in an Intensive Care Unit, where he remains in critical condition. The accused ploughed down the couple when they were out for a walk in the evening. The incident occurred within the Kumaraswamy layout traffic police limits in this city, and officers hurried to the scene and apprehended Nagabhushan.

According to police, a complaint has been filed and the vehicle has been confiscated for further examination. According to reports, the alcometer test cleared him and he was not drunk when driving. Also, the actor said he took a sharp cut to avoid hitting a stray calf on the road.

Nagabhushana is well-known for his comedic parts in Kannada films. The actor has appeared in a number of films, mostly as a comic relief. He made his film debut with Badmaash in 2016, following a successful spell on YouTube with the comic platform Karnataka Entertainment Board. Since then, Nagabhushana has established himself as one of the premier comedic actors in the industry. He began his career as the lead in the successful film Ikkat. He also authored and performed in Honeymoon, a Kannada Telugu web series.