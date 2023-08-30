Hyderabad: Yash Raj Films has finally disclosed the much-anticipated singing phenomenon Bhajan Kumar from the upcoming film The Great Indian Family with the first song launch. Singing sensation Bhajan Kumar was meant to be launched with much hoopla by the film banner. With the first song out, fans finally got to see that it was none other than Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal.

Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja, the first song from YRF's upcoming family drama The Great Indian Family, was released on Wednesday, revealing Vicky's role as a local musician. The actor is seen dancing as he praises Lord Krishna's magnificence in the captivating number. Vicky rocks the heartland avatar while dancing with a bunch of dancers, dressed in flashy clothes.

He also wears a little ponytail (choti), which is common among religious people. To appeal to the new generation's love for social media, terms such as digital phone and even Twitter are incorporated into the song. The song is composed by Pritam and sung by Nakash Aziz.

Sharing the song, Vicky took to Instagram to write: "BHAJAN KUMAR at your dwaar!!! ❤️🎶🙏🏽Dekhiye #KanhaiyaTwitterPeAaja on the YouTube channel of @yrf !!! #TheGreatIndianFamily releasing in Cinemas on 22nd Sept." The song has got mixed reviews because of its religious nature, though the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor was praised for his screen presence and look in the song.

Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics, while the song is choreographed by Vijay A Ganguly. TGIF is YRF and Vicky Kaushal's first creative collaboration. The film helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya is all set to hit the theatres on September 22.

Earlier, makers had announced the release date of the song, raising the anticipation among fans. From the stills, it can be said that Vicky plays a middle-class guy, who sings at local religious events. The film also features Manushi Chhillar alongside Kaushal. Prior to this, Vicky shared a funny video on his Instagram handle to announce the release date of the film.

