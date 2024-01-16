KANGUVA SECOND LOOK OUT MAKERS SURPRISE FANS WITH TWO DIFFERENT AVATARS OF SURIYA

Hyderabad: Suriya's forthcoming film, Kanguva, directed by Siva, is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2024. The film, billed as a period action drama, is all set to hit theatres on April 11, 2024. The film's first look was dropped in November by the filmmakers. The poster depicted Suriya in a never seen before look.

Now months after the first look was released, the film's makers took to social media to share the second look poster. The poster shows the Jai Bhim actor in two different looks, one similar to the first poster, and the other more modern.

The makers published the poster on their official X with the caption: "A destiny stronger than time; The past, present, and future; All echo one name #Kanguva." Kanguva is Suriya and Siva's debut collaboration, and the actor is expected to play six different parts. Disha Patani and Bobby Deol make their Tamil cinema debuts in the film, which also stars Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, KS Ravikumar, and many other actors.

The film is bankrolled by Studio Green and UV Creations, while National Award Winner Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. Vetri Palanisamy is behind the lens, while Nishadh Yusuf overlooks the editing section. It is said that the film will be distributed in ten languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.