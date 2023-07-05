Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is all set to be back on the big screens with Tejas. The makers on Wednesday announced the release date for Tejas and also shared a few glimpses of Kangana in uniform. Kangana's Tejas is heading for a release clash with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer sci-fi action thriller Ganapath Part 1.

Tejas, headlined by Kangana is slated to be released in theatres on October 20, the makers said Wednesday. Helmed and written by Sarvesh Mewara, the upcoming movie features Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Production house RSVP Movies shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page.

"Get ready for an adrenaline filled adventure! Tejas, starring @KanganaTeam is ready to take off on 20th October in a cinema near you! @sarveshmewara1 @varunmitra19 @anshul14chauhan @RonnieScrewvala #RSVPMovies," the banner said in the tweet.

According to the makers, Tejas revolves around Ranaut's Tejas Gill, who aims "to instill a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way". The film was previously scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 5, 2022, but got pushed to October 20, 2023.

The makers of Tejas opted for October 20 for the film's release which was already booked by the makers of Vikas Bahal helmed Ganapath Part 1. The action drama fronted by Tiger and Kriti is jointly bankrolled by Vikas, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh.

