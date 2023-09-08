Hyderabad: The release date of the much-anticipated movie Chandramukhi 2, featuring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, has been pushed back to September 28, the makers announced on Friday.. Directed by P Vasu, this horror-comedy film had originally been slated for release on September 19, but it seems that it will now hit theaters at the end of this month.

The reason for the delay, as cited by the makers, is that the production team and studio are apparently in need of extra time to enhance the film's visual effects. This suggests that the filmmakers are striving for a high-quality cinematic experience and are willing to delay the release to achieve their vision.

Speculations around Chandramukhi 2 being pushed were rife for a few days while the official word from the makers confirmed the same today evening. Taking to social media, Lyca Productions, the banner behind Chandramukhi 2 revealed film's revised release date. "Chandramukhi-2 release date has been pushed to September 28 due to technical delays. 🌸 Vettaiyan & Chandramukhi will be back fiercer than ever. 🏇🗡️ See you at the theatres with an extra special treat. 🕴🏻🤗 ," reads the post on Lyca Production's Instagram handle.

Kangana Ranaut praises Shah Rukh Khan

One of the reasons for Chandramukhi getting delayed is assumed to be the strong performance of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which was released on September 7. Kangana Ranaut herself had recently taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt note praising Shah Rukh Khan after the release of his film. Soon after the makers released a new release date for Chandramukhi 2, netizens floated theories around connected dots with Jawan's humungous response at the box office and Kangana's film getting delayed by over a week.

Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the Tamil horror-comedy classic of the same name, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran and is set to release in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The trailer for Chandramukhi 2 provides a glimpse into the intriguing storyline. It starts with a family moving into a mansion and being warned to avoid the south block, which is known as Chandramukhi's residence. Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a dancer in the king's court, renowned for her beauty and dancing prowess, while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja.

The film has already released its second song, Moruniye, featuring Raghava Lawrence. This song, composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravani and sung by SP Charan and Harika Narayan, has garnered attention for its melodious tunes and meaningful lyrics penned by Vivek.

Apart from Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut has a busy slate of upcoming projects. In Tejas, she will be portraying the character of an Indian Air Force pilot, with the film set to be released in October 2023. Additionally, Kangana will be seen in the period film Emergency, in which she will depict the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This film marks her directorial debut and features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles.

