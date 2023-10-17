Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is currently exploring Gujarat ahead of the release of her upcoming film Tejas. The actor on Tuesday took to her social media handle and shared glimpses of her visit to the Statue of Unity in the western state and expressed admiration for former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The 36-year-old actor also shared a short clip as she became emotional after looking at the statue. Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture of herself with the statue and wrote in the caption, "Visiting the statue of unity was a deeply enthralling experience, the first chosen Prime Minister of Bharat Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who wasn’t allowed to take his well-deserved chair because he wasn’t very good in English even though he held the nation in his arms like Shiv held disintegrated body of Sati, he is the reason behind the integrity of Bharat as we know it today (sic)."

"Such a well-deserved ode to this unsung national hero evoked the spirit of pride and nationalism in me and my entire team of upcoming film Tejas," she added."

In the photo, Kangana can be seen wearing a white outfit and dark sunglasses as she gazes at the statue. Kangana further shared a brief clip of the statue on her Instagram Stories, adding an instrumental version of Vande Mataram as the background music. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Goosebumps moment when the statue got revealed to me in the car this BGM started playing in my head (attached a heart face and a National Flag emoji). The largest statue in the world it's highest amounts to almost 70 stories building."

