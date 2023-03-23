Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut entered the acting world 17 years ago with Anurag Basu's directorial Gangster and since then she has been surprising the audience with her diverse performances. She currently works as a director and producer along with being an actor. Kangana has won many hearts with her acting prowess, choice of narratives, and fearless personality over the course of her nearly two-decade career. Let's have a look at her films, which demonstrated why she is one of the best actors working today, on the occasion of her 36th birthday.

Gangster (2006):

Gangster

Kangana stepped into the Bollywood industry with the movie Gangster. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the movie focused on the relationship between a gangster (Shiny Ahuja) and a bar dancer portrayed by Kangana. The crime drama also featured Emraan Hashmi.

Fashion (2008):

Fashion

Kangana proved her acting prowess with Fashion. Although Priyanka Chopra played the lead role, Kangana still managed to draw attention with her outstanding portrayal of a troubled model. The hit film will always hold a special place in Kangana's heart as it kickstarted her winning run at the National Awards.

Queen (2014):

Queen

In Queen, Rani Mehra (Kangana) makes the decision to travel alone on her honeymoon after her fiance Vijay Dhingra (Rajkummar Rao) calls off their wedding the day before their big day. Girls who are hesitant to lead independent lives in a male-dominated society can find real inspiration from Kangana's character. For her performance in Queen, Kangana received her second National Award.

'Tanu Weds Manu' franchise (2011):

Tanu Weds Manu

Together with R. Madhavan, the actor unleashed her comedic side in Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu (2011). Her desire to amuse the audience didn't end here as in 2015 she came up with Tanu Weds Manu Returns. In the follow-up, we observe the issues that develop in the marriage of the key actors, Kangana and Madhavan. Kangana also had the opportunity to play a double role in the movie. The National Film Awards jury noticed her comedic portrayal in Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and they gave Kangana the prestigious award once again.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019):

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana moved behind the lens with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019. She helmed several portions of the historical film along with Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. Together with Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, she directed a number of scenes for the historical film. The movie was made to celebrate the bravery of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. In the movie, Kangana Ranaut plays the lead role. She won yet another National Award for her performance in the historical drama.

Pangaa (2020):

Pangaa

The 2020 movie, which Kangana starred in, was about a retired Kabbadi player who wants to return to the sport. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, the movie also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The movie honours the countless hours of work that mothers put in to support their families while also urging them to never give up on their aspirations and to try again.

Thalaivii (2021):

Thalaivii

In the movie, Kangana portrays the role of the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. Before she was a politician, Jayalalithaa was part of the Tamil film industry. Kangana put in her best efforts to play the role of Jayalalithaa. She even gained 20 kilos for her role.

In the upcoming months, the audience will see Kangana in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', 'Chandramukhi 2', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. She is also directing 'Emergency', which is based on the life of the Former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. (With Agency inputs)